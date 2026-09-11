Wild Elephant Spotted With Tyre around Its Neck in Assam, Freed After Daring Rescue, Watch

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A wild elephant was freed after being found roaming with a tractor tyre stuck around its neck in Assam.

The elephant was spotted in Morongi area of Golaghat district in Assam recently. The animal was struggling to shake off the heavy tyre that was tightly lodged around its neck.

Locals alerted the Forest Department. A rescue team from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga, with support from the Golaghat Forest Division and local people rushed to the spot.

The operation was sensitive and risky. The team tracked the herd and chemically immobilised the distressed elephant. With extreme caution, they cut and removed the tyre without injuring the animal.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah praised the team for their swift action. The incident has again highlighted how discarded human waste poses a deadly threat to wildlife.

Watch the video here:

Golaghat, Assam – A wild elephant was seen moving around with a tractor tyre around it’s neck. A rescue team from CWRC Kaziranga with support from Golaghat Division of @assamforest and the local people successfully removed the tyre from its neck. VC – Rahul Boruah pic.twitter.com/NTxCS4sHeX — Kaushik Barua (@Airawat) September 10, 2026