Wild bear fight on Uttarakhand road caught on camera

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A shocking wildlife video from Uttarakhand is grabbing attention online after two bears were seen fighting fiercely on a roadside in a forest area.

The viral clip shows the two animals standing on their hind legs, pushing, clawing, and attacking each other while vehicles remain stopped nearby. People can also be heard reacting in surprise as the intense fight continued for several moments.

According to reports, the incident took place on a road passing through a forest region in Uttarakhand, an area known for wildlife movement. The exact reason behind the fight is not confirmed, but experts say bears usually become aggressive during territorial disputes or mating season.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms with more than 5k views and comments like “terrifying scene” and “looks like something from a wildlife documentary.” Others were amazed by the strength and size of the animals.

Several people also pointed out the growing number of wildlife sightings near roads and human settlements in hill states. Some users urged tourists and drivers to stay cautious while travelling through forest areas, especially at night.

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Wildlife experts often advise people not to step out of vehicles or try to get close to animals during such incidents, as wild bears can become extremely dangerous when aggressive.

As the clip continues to go viral online, it has once again highlighted the unpredictable nature of wildlife and the importance of maintaining a safe distance in forest zones.

Watch the video here:

A rare and dramatic wildlife scene was captured late at night on 5 May 2026 on the Thal–Didihat motorway in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, when two Himalayan black bears were filmed locked in a fierce fight in the middle of the road. After the brief but intense brawl, one… pic.twitter.com/7dMJWacQRc — RB. (@KailashVashi) May 10, 2026

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