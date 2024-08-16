Why do trains shake so much, watch here to know the funny reason

Why do trains shake so much? Many might have this query in their minds. Of course, we are not providing here the scientific reason of why do trains shake so much. However, a video has gone viral recently which conveys the funny reason.

X user HasnaZarooriHai took to X platform (formerly Twitter) on Friday and posted a video through the handle @HasnaZaruriHai and the post has already earned more than 18k views after posted at about 2 pm today. He wrote in the caption (in Hindi), “Ab pata chala yeh train kyu hilti hai, (now it was known, why do train shakes). The caption also contains six LOL imojis. Also, the text on the photo reads, “Isliye train hilti hai (That is why trains do shake).”

We can see in the video that a youth is coming out of a train toilet while the train is running. He is then walking away. Then, within a few seconds a girl is also coming out of the same toilet and comes towards the camera and proceeds ahead. Normally, when a young man and a lady were there in a same toilet (because both of them are coming out of the same toilet one after one) people think that they might have involved in a questionable act, which (funnily) might be the reason for which trains do shake so much.

The video has also earned a few interesting comments. A user commented, “Rail mein Khel (Game on rail),”. Another comment reads, “train mein aksar yatra karte hai, lekin pancho ab samajh aya yeh itni hilti kyo hai, (I do often travel in train, but now came to know why trains do shake)”. Another user wrote, “Asambhav (impossible” while many other users came up with LOL emojis in the comment box.

Watch the video here: