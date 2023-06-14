Why cremation of eunuchs done at night?

In our country, different kinds of customs are prevalent for the eunuch community. Termed Kinnars they are a separate community from the common people with different customs. We all want to know in depth about them, but there are some secrets of their society which are a little difficult to find out.

Their customs are said to be different from ours. Their presence is considered essential in any auspicious work and their blessings bring auspiciousness to the work. According to some beliefs, they are blessed by God.

Their society has a unique custom of cremation when someone dies. While cremation is usually done during the day, in Kinnar society cremation is done at night when someone dies. Let’s find out about the reasons behind this practice.

According to astrology, the funeral procession of the eunuchs is carried out at night so that the common people cannot see this procession. Not only this, no person from any other community can participate in their funeral procession.

There is also a belief that it is not considered auspicious for someone to see their funeral procession. It is also believed that if one sees the funeral procession of Kinnars, then they do not get liberation from this life and they have to be born again in this community.