“Who made this?” David Warner reacts to his viral AI avatar dance video, watch

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Former Australian cricketer David Warner has responded to an AI video of him dancing to the tune of ‘Ala Bolelo’ from Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2.

Warner posted the ridiculous video on his Instagram and wrote “Who made this?? I have no idea what song this is or what dance I’m doing but apparently Bollywood Dave has some moves.”

In the caption, Warner also requested his followers to vote on the dancing skills and to identify the sender of the video.

This AI clip shows Warner’s digitally created actor-like figure participating in dance with the Jailer 2 song, which includes the presence of Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim.

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Watch the hilarious video here:

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Users across the internet found the video hilarious, one user wrote, “Warny shift to India with family now,” “Haters will say this is AI,” another added.