Who knew Bollywood sound track ‘O Saki Saki’ would turn Hollywood! Viral video amazes Internet

Ever wondered how a Bollywood item song will sound as a Hollywood film soundtrack? Well, you are about to find out. Joel Sunny, a Sydney based musician has amazed the Internet with his unique violin skills. Recently, he took to his Instagram to share a video of him playing the popular Hindi song on his classical instrument. However, his rendition has amazed the Internet for all the good reasons.

The now-viral video shows Joel playing the 2019 hit Neha Kakkar’s ‘O Saki Saki’ song from the movie Batla House on his violin. But, instead of going with the usual tune, he added his own touch to the song and turned it into a mindblowing Hollywood movie track.

Joel shared the post with the caption, “Bollywood to Hollywood,”

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joel Sunny (@joelsvnny)

So far, the video has garnered more than 973k views and tons of comments, and the count keeps increasing. Netizens were simply blown away by Joel’s rendition and flooded the comments section with appreciation.

One comment read, “Waited for U doin an Indian song …So glad u did this” and another user wrote, “Few seconds in and I got goosebumps.” A third person wrote, “Sounds like climax bgm of an emotional Bollywood movie scene” and the fourth comment read, “You’re performing magic.”