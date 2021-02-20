Who is This Shweta? And Why Is She Trending On Internet, Let’s Know

Mumbai: ‘Shweta you mic is on’ is trending on the internet and netizens are sharing various memes on the name but many are asking who is this Shweta?.

The #Shweta trend started on Thursday after a video of a girl named Shweta surfaced on the internet where she forgot to mute a Zoom call she was on while attending a personal call on the side.

The conversation of her private call was out there for all to hear, laced with references to “sex addict”, “dating”, “keeping secrets” and juicy gossip about a “Pandit boy”.

The other participants on the Zoom call had naturally tried to hush her up many times, but she ignored them and continued to talk with her friend. And by the time she got to know, the incident had gone viral, with memes flying all over social media. The hashtag #Shweta became one of the top trends in India.

Here is the video:

Now Shweta & 111 people knows the secret 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ez9wrSPtkk — Baba MaChuvera (ਓ Internal Matter Waleਓ) ↗️ (@indian_armada) February 18, 2021

The Twitterati are having a field day with the #Shweta meme where many made fun of the girl and many pitted the boy as his secrets were now known to the whole world.

Now Internet sensation and musician Mayur Jumani has now turned the hilarious Zoom gaffe of Shweta into a peppy rap number and posted it on Instagram.

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

Within a few hours, the video has garnered over 60.8K likes. In the clip, he plays a keyboard and lends his vocals for the “groovy track”.

On the photo-sharing website, he wrote: “So many requests for this since yesterday, had to do it, Also successfully pulled off 2 in 2 days.”