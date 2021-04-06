A Chinese woman was surprised to identify her long-lost daughter at her son’s wedding in Suzhou, Jiangsu province in China on March 31.

After spotting the birthmark on her daughter-in-law’s hand, the woman inquired about the bride’s identity to her parents. However, the bride’s parents revealed that they had found a girl on the roadside and adopted her over 20 years ago.

Overwhelmed with this shocking information, the bride burst into tears and described the moment of meeting her biological parents as “happier than the wedding day itself”.

Now, did the wedding still happen? The story does not end here.

The bride was now concerned about marrying her elder brother. However, the mother-in-law revealed that there would be no objection to their marriage as the groom was also adopted.

The bride was relieved to know this and the couple completed their wedding rituals. The guests blessed the couple and poured wishes on the doubly joyous day.