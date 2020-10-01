When a scientist deliberately fed himself to mosquitoes

While people adopt many ways to get rid of mosquitoes, an entomologist Perran Ross was recently seen allowing thousands of mosquitoes to bite him.

Taking to Twitter Ross posted it and wrote “Our study on inbreeding and laboratory adaptation in mosquitoes is out now!”

Our study on inbreeding and laboratory adaptation in mosquitoes is out now! https://t.co/AnE8KU5aJR pic.twitter.com/ckUadL6ChD — Perran Ross (@MosWhisperer) November 28, 2018

As per reports Ross has been working on controlling the spread of dengue, zika, and other viruses.

Mosquitoes are the most dangerous animals in the world as viruses transmitted by them kill more than a million people each year. There are numerous diseases that can be transmitted by mosquitoes: malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika virus, encephalitis, and Japanese encephalitis to name a few.

(With inputs from Times Now Digital)