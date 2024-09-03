WhatsApp to roll out voice-chat mode for Meta AI in beta

WhatsApp is planning to roll out voice chat options for its recently launched Meta AI. The instant messaging app plans to introduce users to the concept of having real-time talk experience with the Meta AI on its platform.

The company aims to make Meta AI more functional and integrate it better with chats with the Meta AI voice.

WhatsApp feature tracker, WABetaInfo has revealed that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on adding more voice options for Meta AI that users can choose. Also, Meta is planning to bring a real-time voice conversation feature to Meta AI on WhatsApp.

The report revealed that the feature is being tested in beta form currently. The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.16 update comes with the Meta AI voice option support. With this, users will also get more options to personalise the Meta AI chatbot while having a conversation with it.

The real-time voice interaction with Meta AI by WhatsApp will be using voice commands. With this features, users won’t need to type and send mesasges to chat with Meta AI as they voice chat with it. can The feature is set to enable hands-free interaction with Meta AI on the platform.

Moreover, the Meta AI will give answer to the voice commands via voice prompts using voice. WhatsApp will let you choose the voice and tone that has been selected by the users. There will be also an option to turn off the voice chat mode whenever users want

Apart from this, users will also have the option to switch completely to voice mode or chat mode based on their preference.

Meta is expected to roll out the new voice chat capabilities into the future versions of WhatsApp. However, it is worth mentioning that currently the feature is in beta testing with select users only.

