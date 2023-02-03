What is in the belly of this huge anaconda? Watch viral video

What is in the belly of this huge anaconda? This is the question that most of the netizens who came across this video were interested to know. The video has gone viral.

We can see in the video that a human is standing in the water while a gigantic anaconda is also spotted near. Now the camera pans and we can clearly see the belly of the snake and feel that it has gulped a big size prey which might be a human of any other big size animal. The users in the comment box have opined that since the snake is not hungry it is not harming the human standing so close to it. Yet, otherwise the anaconda could have reacted some other way which might be lethal.

Posted by Instagram user Snake._.world in December 2022, the post has so far earned more than 4k likes and a number of comments.

A user asked in the comment box, “What’s in its belly?”. Another user has expected that the huge snake has consumed a human or something big of the same size. He wrote, “She ate a human 100% lol or something huge.”

Yet another user comments, “She’s full already, otherwise it’s would be stupid staying so close with her in the water.”

And another user alerts about nature of the huge snake about haunting. He commented, “Signature defensive/offensive position, get ready to meet you maker.”

