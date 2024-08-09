What I eat as a Google employee, watch Google employee made viral video

A Google employee, Parleen Ranhotra has recently come up with a video where she is spotted having her office meals, the ‘lunch edition’. The caption of the Instagram post reads, “Google serves all day every day”.

We can see in the video that the host enters the canteen and takes out a tray, plates, forks etc. She then moves to the salad section and adds some cucumber slices to her plate. Then she chooses a plate of steaming hot ramen and compliments it with additional toppings as well as noodles.

She then also takes tandoori parathas and kebabs and green chutney. And then she moves towards a refrigerator where many types of drinks are there. She collects one and proceeds.

Parleen takes to Instagram and shares the video in her handle @parleenranhotra. Posted on July 30 the clip has so far earned 253,154 likes.

Interestingly, netizens have come up with interesting comments. Here are some of them.

Google wants me to be in my best shape that’s why they are not hiring me

Tell Google I’m ready to give an interview now.

Salary dete h ya lete h ?

Parcel allowed?

Asking for a friend. Is it allowed to bring a big tiffin and pack it to take home?

didi, aap to NANI ke ghar par ho

tasting menu bhi milta hai kya

As a corporate employee myself, I see this Relationship as kasai and a bakra.

One day I would definitely build a company like Google and my employees will make such videos

Really wanted to know how u became Google employee plss rply

Mera data bech ke ye saab khana aara hai (All these foods are coming after selling my data)

Itna kha lo ki kaam karne ka man hi na kare

Watch the video here: