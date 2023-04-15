West Bengal man builds home resembling Titanic, impresses architectural world

Who doesn’t dream of a house of their own? Being able to live without having to worry about rent, decorating your house as per your choice, paint your favourite colour or add glowy stickers; gives satisfaction and freedom to live. Fulfilling the same, Mintu Roy of West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, brought his dream of living on a ship to reality by constructing a house resembling Titanic.

Yes you red it right, the 52-year-old has garnered lot of attention by building a house that bears an uncanny resemblance to the famous Royal Mail Steamer (RMS) Titanic. Located in the remote areas of Siliguri, the unique design has sparked interest in the architectural world.

Reportedly, Roy has spent years designing and constructing the structure of his dream house by himself. The 3-storey house is built on 9.5 decimal land, including features such as a sloping roof, porthole windows, and even a smokestack.

As quoted by India Today, Roy said, “Most of my childhood was spent in Kolkata, around the Bowbazar area. The time of Durga Puja is one of my fondest memories. I watched people flocking to pandals even days after the puja ended. It was one such pandal that set the spark to make a memorable home for me and my family.”

As per the reports, Roy is a former resident of Helencha, North 24 Parganas, and he moved to Phansidewa about roughly 25 years ago. Due to financial stress, he moved to North Bengal in search of a job and decided to materialize his idea of building a house in the form of a ship.

While talking about his journey, Roy said that he moved to North Bengal with his father and decided to live here because of its peaceful environment. However, lack of funds always stopped him from having his own house.

It is only a few years ago, when he was ready to finally turn his imagination into reality. He hired engineers to help him complete the project. However, it is then he learned that to accomplish his desired structure he would require triple the amount he had estimated.

“After the engineers backed out, I went to live in Nepal for 3 years, where I learned masonry. So far, I have spent about Rs 15 lakh on his house,” he said.

Although the built-out is still under construction, the frame so far looks quite impressive. Roy further wants to add intricate woodwork and install a grand staircase reminiscent of the ship’s elegant design into his house. The unique home also has a deck and control room where his guests would be able to enjoy the view of the sunset across the tea plantation.

The house has now become the talk of the town and many locals often visit the place to take pictures and marvel at the unique design. “This is my husband’s dream, so it is mine and the children’s. We all want to help him accomplish that,” said Mintu’s wife, Iti Roy.

Furthermore, Roy hopes that his creation would inspire others to think beyond the usual traditional houses. But for now, he is enjoying the attention his Titanic-inspired home is receiving and expresses his excitement over what the future of his passion for architecture holds.