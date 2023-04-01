Wedding stunt gone wrong for bride, watch what happens next

Weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime celebration and everyone wants their big day to be grand and unforgettable. However, sometimes in order to make a grand entry or to obtain a perfect picture, people go to extents that do not turn well. Such an incident took place when a groom and bride from Maharashtra, performed a stunt on their wedding day.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Aditi, the clip shows the couple posing with sparkle guns. Posing while back-facing each other, the two smile for the camera while holding their guns. A few seconds into the video, the two can be seen firing up their respective guns and a shower of sparkles wows the audience. However, the stunt went horribly wrong for the bride when the sparkle gun exploded and hit her face. Terrified by the incident, she was seen quickly dropping the weapon and scrambling for safety. With the looks of it, it seems like the blow from the gun sparked a fire on her face.

The video cuts off abruptly as people rush to the bride’s aid. The caption in the post reads, “Idk what’s wrong with people these days they are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day.”

Watch Video Here:

Idk what’s wrong with people these days they are treating wedding days more like parties and this is how they ruin their perfect day. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/5o626gUTxY — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) March 31, 2023

So far, the clip has garnered more than 326k views and tons of comments. Internet users could not keep themselves from criticizing such attempts. One person joked, “Vivah lite!” and another user wrote, “Shaadi mein jo rasmein hai…vo Sab Chor kar…baaki Sab Karna hai… abhi CAKE kaatna baaki hi reh gaya….uske Liye bhi shayad TALVAAR aayi ho…”