Wedding party bus overturns in Kerala after swerving to avoid scooter, 35 injured

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The tourist bus crashed into a petrol pump near Kakkoor in Ernakulam before overturning; four of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

In Koothattukulam’s Kakkoor in Ernakulam, approximately 35 people, including four with grievous injuries, suffered when a tourist bus with a wedding party swerved off the road and overturned.

The wedding procession was moving from Kalady to Elanji when a scooty allegedly crossed its path; due to sudden brakes by the driver, the vehicle moved left but skidded on a drenched road and dashed against a fuel station, overturning there.

The CC footage reveals the precision in which it avoided the fuel dispenser and other vehicles.

The video went viral and got thousands of views. Many people commented; one user said “Kerala bus drivers drive like need for speed game 😂😂😂”, another said, “Red Scooter guy looks most laziest person”.

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Those injured have been admitted to private hospitals at Koothattukulam.

Police are scrutinizing the CCTV visuals to clarify the causes behind the accident and to whether speed of the vehicle was a reason for this to crash.

Watch the video here:

🚨 KERALA | TOURIST BUS OVERTURNS AFTER SWERVING TO AVOID SCOOTER A tourist bus carrying a wedding party overturned after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a scooter near Kakkoor in Koothattukulam, Ernakulam, Kerala. The bus lost control and crashed into the side of a… pic.twitter.com/OBvWCm4frU — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) August 27, 2026