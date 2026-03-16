Wedding celebration turns tragic in Jharkhand after guest chokes on Rasgulla

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Jamshedpur: A wedding party at Jamshedpur turned tragic when a man allegedly died after a sweet, which he was consuming, was stuck in his throat.

Lalit Singh, who was the victim, had attended a marriage function in Maliyanta village. He had eaten a Rasgulla during the feast, and the sweet was said to become lodged in his throat such that he could no longer breathe.

Individuals who were in the venue observed his distress and tried to help him at that moment. His condition deteriorated, so he was rushed to MGM Medical College and Hospital to receive emergency treatment.

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Although he was rushed to the hospital, doctors could not revive him, and he was declared dead soon after he arrived. The medical officials pointed out that airway blockage must have led to severe choking, which prevented the inhalation of oxygen to the lungs.

The guests and the family members were shocked at the sudden incident, and the happy wedding party turned out to be a moment of grief. After that, the police carried out the required procedures and gave the body to the family.

Doctors indicate that cases of choking may arise due to obstruction of the windpipe with food, and this may emphasize the importance of taking food gradually, and in case one is experiencing signs of choking, they should seek immediate assistance.