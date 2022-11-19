WB youth’s unique way of protest: barks like dog to complain mistake in surname: Watch

A youth has become famous overnight across India recently for his unique way of protesting against administration to complain the mistake made by authorities in printing his name in the ration card. His surname was reportedly printed as ‘Kutta’ in place of ‘Dutta’. The incident took place in Bankura area of Kolkata.

As per reports, the said youth approached the Block office to get his surname corrected in the ration card. However, as no officer paid heed to his prayer, although it was a mistake on their part, he decided to protest against it in an unique way.

Reportedly, when the concerned Block Development Officer (BDO) was going on in an official visit, the youth reached his vehicle and started to bark like a dog to get attention of the officer. He also handed over his complaint letter for correction of his surname in the ration card. The BDO accepted the complaint and handed it over to another officer and instructed him to make the necessary changes.