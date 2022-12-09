WATCH: Father protects son from falling off a moving scooter, video goes viral

Fathers are the disguised superheroes. When in a problem no one will come to your aid except your father. Various videos go viral on a daily basis, and this time, it is of a father protecting his son falling from a moving scooter.

In the video a man can be seen riding a scooter with his son as a passenger. The young boy appears to be sleeping, as his head falls to one side. To prevent the boy from falling off the scooter his father supports him with his left hand and holds the bar with his right side.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Abhishek Thapa on November 14 with a caption “That’s why he’s called father”.

The post has garnered more than thirty-two thousands views so far.

Impressed by how the father prevents his son from falling off, netizens flocked to the comment section with their reactions.

One of the user wrote,” “Indeed! Jab tak Baap ka haath maathe pe ho kabhi koi tension nahi hoti.. becoz u know bapu hai peeche”.

Another commented, “My father did this for 4 kids thank you for reminding me my bachpan papa toh papa hi hote hain yaar”.