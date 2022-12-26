Watch: Zomato delivery man grooving on “Sapne mein milti hai” outside wedding venue

Social media is flooded with videos of performing and dancing amid wedding videos. As we are now deep into holiday season, everyone is in a cheerful mood. We would like to add to your joy by sharing a super wholesome video that’s making the rounds on the internet. On one such video which caught the attention of people is Zomato Delivery man dancing to the hindi song ‘Sapne mein milti hai’ outside a wedding function.

In the video we can see a Zomato Delivery agent grooving to the iconic song outside a wedding venue. Guests at the wedding were dancing to the same song on the dance floor, while the delivery agent performed outside.

The clip was posted by an Instagram user named Pulkit Kochar with the caption ‘Wholesome’. Since being shared the video has received over 41k views and a ton of reactions from Instagram users. Everyone adored the delivery agent’s spirit and showered him with compliments in the comments section.

One user tagged Zomato, saying, “yaar kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka (what a wholesome workforce you have)”. “Me everytime I hear a good music”, another user wrote.

Meanwhile another person tagged them saying “vibe hai”. “If I saw him dancing I’d really invite him in for food” wrote a user.

