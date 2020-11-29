[Watch] Youth proposes girl during India-Australia match, Harsh Goenka calls it ‘sweetest’

A youth lately grabbed attention for proposing his girlfriend at the rightest occasion. It was during the India-Australia match on Saturday when the Indian lover boy went down on one knee to propose his Aussie girlfriend. Interestingly, he got the nod of the girl while a packed gallery of spectators witnessed the happy moment and heard her saying ‘Yes”.

Post the hilarious incident Twitterati flooded the micro blogging site sharing the video along with their reaction. Amid that Business tycoon Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and described the happening to be the “The sweetest moment of #INDvsAUS today.”

We can see in the video a youth, wearing an Indian jersey, goes down on one knee while holding a ring to propose to his partner sporting an Australian jersey.

During the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia at the Sydney cricket ground today, people witnessed the lovely and wonderful occurrence.

Video clip of the sweet happening have now flooded Twitter, and people can’t stop gushing over the sweet incident.