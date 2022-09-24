Watch: Youngsters perform Garba in swimming pool, video goes viral

With Navratri coming close, Indians are highly drowned in the festive spirit. Preparations for the festival have started in different parts of the country in full swing. Apart from that, the dancer and musicians are all set to hit the floor with their hits. People are ready with their Garba and Dandiya skills, and many halls around the country will stay booked for the 9 nights of joy. While many are preparing unique dance moves to lit the dance floor, one such group has surprised the Internet with their different definition of dance-floor. Have you ever seen anybody do Garba in water?

Yes, that is what happened in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and the now-viral video is sure to leave you amazed. Shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, the clip shows a group of men and women doing Garba inside a swimming pool. The song playing in the background is ‘Chogada’ from the movie Loveyatri.

Watch Video Here:

The video has garnered more than 38.2k views so far along with a ton of reactions from netizens. While some people found the Garba performance extra ordinary, many questioned, ‘Why?’.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

