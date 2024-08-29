Watch: Yamaraj holds long jump competition on pot-hole filled road, Video goes viral

Social activist creative way to draw attention to pot holes on roads in Karnataka’s Udupi has made the internet laugh out loud. A now viral video shows Yamaraj along with Chitragupta, and ghosts playing long jump competiotion on pot hole filled road in the state’s coastal town.

In the video, activists in the costumes of Yamaraj, his assistant Chitragupta, and a couple of ghosts playing long jump competitions over pot holes filled with dirty water while passers by look on.

The video first shows Yamaraj with his signature ‘Gada’ and then there comes Chitragupta, who was seen holding a measuring tape along with his board. Then a ghost wearing white saree jumps over a pot hole. Yamaraj and Chitragupta then measure the distance, the ghost covered and calls another ghost to jump. In this way one other ghost also jumps over the pot hole filled with water.

As per reports, the activists performed this stunt to highlight the bad conditions of the roads. The asphalted roads filled with big potholes and when these patches get filled with water during the rain and cause minor to major accidents.

As the Public Works Department (PWD) officials did not fix the road that have become death traps, the activists performed this play on the road to draw attention to the poor conditions of the roads in Udupi city.

The novel intention to seek attention from road administration officials seems to have worked with the videos going viral on social media platforms.

Now, the video has gone viral, and people were seen asking the PWD officials to do their work and repair the damaged roads to prevent accidents and deaths.

Watch the competion between Yamaraj and Chitragupt here:

The potholes on roads under the #CONgress rule in Udupi, Karnataka are so massive that even Yamraj and Chitragupta have arranged a long jump competition! pic.twitter.com/tiB6DZw9wu — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) August 28, 2024

Meanwhile, it has also attracted political attention as BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy retweeted the video on X and said “The potholes on roads under the #CONgress rule in Udupi, Karnataka are so massive that even Yamraj and Chitragupta have arranged a long jump competition!”.

Another user commented, “Yamaraja checking road conditions in aadi Udupi !! @YashpalBJP @KotasBJP @CMofKarnataka” on X.

Bengaluru citizens have also started to compain about the poor roads and are asking BBMP to fix thousands of potholes in the city roads.

“Does this feel nice #Bengaluru? #potholes #Death #accidents #infra #RoadSafety”, said Anil Budur Lalla on X.