Watch: Worms wriggle out of meal served in Vande Bharat train; Rs 60 lakh fine imposed

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The Ministry of Railways has took action against the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and a private catering vendor after a video showing maggots/worms in the curd served in the meal aboard a Vande Bharat Express train got viral in the internet.

Ministry of Railways tweeted on the X app that the IRCTC has been penalised Rs 10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with Rs 50 lakh, and has been ordered to terminate the contact.

According to Ministry of Railways, a traveler on the Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 21896) alleged that ive worms and insects were found in the curd and dal served in the train. Following the incident, a video of that event was uploded on social media and got viral.

The viral video shows the catering staff talking with the customers and inspecting the meal. They initially dismissing the complaint, reportedly claiming that the foreign particles were saffron strands, but, the worms were alive and could be seen with the naked eye.

After the video got viral, the Ministry of Railways took action and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on IRCTC, while the catering service provider managing onboard meals was penalized Rs 50 lakh.

In an official response, the ministry reiterated that passenger safety and food quality remain top priorities, and any lapse in service would be dealt with firmly.

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The incident triggered strong reactions online, with several users criticizing the quality of food despite premium fares on Vande Bharat trains. Many termed the incident unacceptable and called for stricter monitoring of catering services.

Watch the video and Ministry of Railways response below:

Maggots found in curd served in Vande Bharat train. See how the attendant tries to cover it up saying it’s kesar not worms😂

Literally there is no way you can escape amrit kaal. pic.twitter.com/n0JrDZejV9 — SDutta (@KhelaHobePart2) March 25, 2026

This was the case. Passenger complained that live worms. pic.twitter.com/MKPg0KuNZN — Nalini Unagar (@NalinisKitchen) March 25, 2026