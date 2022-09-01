Watch: Women Soar Temperature With Belly Dance On ‘Oo Antava’ And ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

In today’s viral video, a group of women clad in saree can be seen soaring temperature with their amazing performance on ‘Oo Antava’ and ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ songs from the movies Pushpa and Sooryavanshi respectively. The females stepped into the shoes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Katrina Kaif, to set the stage on fire at a wedding function.

In the clip shared on YouTube by channel named ‘MuskaN,’ three women, two dressed in orange saree and one in red, can be seen dancing marvelously to the two hit songs. The crowd could be heard constantly cheering for the women during their well-coordinated wedding dance performance.

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 3 lakh 26 thousand views and tons of comments. People had mixed opinions towards the performance. Where some appreciated the ladies for their talent, others pointed out that it is not very decent to perform such sensual dance in front of elders.

One person wrote, “From dance perspective it’s really good. But from perspective of place and time, it’s wrong in all the ways. Nobody should be doing such seducing dance moves when there are children around. Children’s learn and grasp things very quickly.” Another comment read, “Awesome, amazing…Masterpiece .. You all Nailed it.”