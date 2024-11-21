WATCH: Woman’s mesmerizing belly dance to ‘Namak’ wins hearts online, video goes viral

A belly dance performance video by Medhavi Mishra has hypnotized people on social media. In the viral Instagram video, fluid movements define Medhavi as she dances elegantly to the iconic Bollywood track “Namak” from Omkara.

In the video, Medhavi Mishra’s mesmerizing-eyed, belly dancing style looks very appealing and keeps onlookers glued. In-camera, effortless movements blend with flawless rhythm has been captured as she performs in a poised and sophisticated manner, draped in a classic black top and a breathtaking black, see-through slit skirt.

Her little complex footwork and detailed gestures derive her enthusiasm and untiring passion for the work. Medhavi’s performance is perfectly in rhythm with the sensual beats of “Namak,” which just mesmerizes audiences. The video has become viral by garnering more than 6 million views. Fans joined the comments to praise it.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “So effortlessly done! So sensual. So feminine I can’t get enough of u!”

Another user commented, “She has grace, elegance, poise and power in every single move!!!”

A third user commented, “She won the trend”

WATCH the viral video here: