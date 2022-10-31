Watch: Woman’s dress colour instantly gets changed in the sun

Different kinds of videos are regularly shared online. While some of them are scary, amusing and interesting, some others are so incredible that you get surprised and wondered. One such video has now surfaced and is gaining traction on different social media platforms. In the video, you can find that a woman’s dress colour instantly getting changed in the sun.

In the video, which has been shared on Instagram (@izzipoopi), a woman is seen wearing a white dress and saying, “Guys, remember my skirt that changes colour? This changes colour too,” pointing to her dress. “Let’s go in the sun,” she added, before walking out into the Sun.

Spuriously, when the woman gets out of the house and stands in the daylight, her white dress was seen instantly changing colour to a beautiful pink. “It’s pink now.. Not for long.. Science,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Watch the viral video: