Watch: Woman working on laptop during ‘Dhurandhar 2’ screening sparks online debate

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One of the videos that has gone viral has brought about a tsunami of responses when a woman was captured doing her laptop business at a Dhurandhar 2 screening, and this has broken down boundaries between business and leisure.

The video was allegedly shot at one of the late-night shows that the woman sat amidst other audience members with her laptop computer open, apparently doing some work as the film was shown on the large screen. The screen light and her typing nonstop attracted the attention of other people present around the screen.

The video spread rapidly, and the users had varied views.

Others criticised the act, claiming that it interferes with the movie experience. One user wrote, “This distracts everybody about, ” while another said, “Theatre is not a workspace.”

The incident has resurfaced the debate on a continuous on-duty culture where individuals are unable to rest without needing to be productive. Many users have questioned the fact that flexibility has begun to blur key boundaries.

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Although remote work has meant that one can work virtually anywhere, critics believe that shared areas such as theatres have to be considered with others, particularly when the bright screens or typing sounds are going to interfere with the experience of watching.

The humour and criticism aside, there is a bigger change in the moment; the work is no longer restricted to offices, but currently the question is: can it go everywhere with us?

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Batra (@_khushibatra_)