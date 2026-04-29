Watch: Woman unknowingly leaves her house open, delivery man guards until she arrives

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In today’s self centred world, there are less people who are kind and genuine. People who think about others are out of stock sometimes. Now a days, no one can be trusted with anything.

A video of a humanly and kind nature delivery boy has gone viral, he reminded all of us that good people still exists in a generation in which even friends can’t be trusted.

The video is uploaded by, ‘Divya Unny’ on Instagram. She starts the video saying, that she had left home but her main door was open and there is a delivery man who came and he called me and he tells me that my main door is open and he is keeping her parcel on the table but the door is open. She also takes the initiative to show who the guy is and also asks his name so that people know that humanity is still alive and kind people still exists in this cruel world where no one can be trusted.

The video then shows the home door open and then turns the camera towards the delivery boy whose name is amjad Ansari. The woman asks the man to give a high-five, thanks him for taking care of her house and the cat. She once again thanks the guy and says that I once again started believing in humaqnity because of you.

The video has garnered 89.9k views, 4.3k likes and numerous comments.

She captions the video as, “Dear @delhivery_official Please give a huge raise and acknowledgement to amjadansari8025(not able to tag him here). He not just informed me of my door being open, but also waited and guarded the house so that my cat doesn’t run away :)”

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“We need more such humans who exemplify honesty and integrity.. and im so lucky to have had him as my delivery guy today. The day when I messed up and left my door open 🙂‍↕️ Phew!”

“May there be more like him and the world would be a better place 🌸🌼🩷 #honesty #integrity #selflove”

Watch the video here: cv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Unny (@divyaunnyfilms)