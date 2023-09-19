WATCH: Woman soars temperature with sensual dance on ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’

In the world of the internet, where social media rules the roost, there’s one thing that always grabs our attention: dance videos! And recently, there’s been one video that’s making waves and lighting up our screens, like a dazzling star in the world of online dance. This extraordinary video was shared on Instagram by a user named Anamika, and it’s got everyone talking.

In this viral video, a talented woman is dancing gracefully to the catchy beats of the famous Bollywood song “Dhak Dhak Karne Laga” from the movie “Beta,” which has raised the temperature on social media.

What makes this video truly special is how effortlessly the dancer moves. She’s a picture of grace and confidence, perfectly in sync with the lively music.

Dressed in a beautiful saree, she oozes elegance and charm with every step. Her dance skills are out of this world, and with every twist of her hips and wave of her hands, she has us all under her spell.

It’s no surprise that this mesmerizing dance video has taken the internet by storm. It’s received a whopping 45,000 likes from viewers, showing just how much people adore it.

And as expected, the comments section is filled with love and admiration from netizens who can’t get enough of this incredible performance.

One user wrote, “