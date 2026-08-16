Watch: Woman sets world record of most nose to ground handstand push-ups in 60 seconds

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Imagine staying upside down and lowering your body until your nose nearly touches the ground and pulling back up over and over 12 times all in 60 second!

That’s exactly what Austrian athlete Stefanie Millinger did, which just landed her the Guinness World Record for the most nose-to-ground handstand push-ups in a minute.

A video documenting the incredible feat shows Millinger suspended in a headstand position, with impressive control, performing the push-ups smoothly one after another.

For each rep, she must bring her nose down low towards the floor and power herself back up.

The amazing display of unconventional fitness ability has been buzzing across the Internet, with audiences applauding the blend of strength, agility, and stability that takes to achieve the feat.

Millinger managed to do nose to ground handstand push-ups for 12 times within a minute, with this new achievement she further solidifies herself as a master of her body and mind.

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The video has been doing rounds on the internet, with users hailing Millinger for incredible balance.

One user commented, “Remind me not to ever mess with her,” “That’s so impressive,” another added.

Watch the video here:

Most nose to ground handstand push ups in one minute (female) 💪 12 by Stefanie Millinger 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/F0ArrWlGrl — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 13, 2026