Watch: Woman secretly playing Spiderman 2 at home

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For playing games do we need any age? In India there is a lot of stereotypes that says only young people can spend their time playing games in their spare time. But do you think the same?

A video uploaded by ‘indiangamingmom’ has gone viral on the internet which breaks the stereotype “Only young people play games”.

In the video, a boy was seen finding his mother in the places she was expected to be in. But surprisingly she was found in an unexpected place by his son. When he gets in the room, he captured his mother playing Spiderman 2.

The caption of the video is “She asked, “Will he fall from this height?” 10 minutes later… she didn’t let me touch the controller 😭🕷️ My mom playing Spider-Man for the first time was more entertaining than the actual game ❤️ Should I make her complete the whole story mode?” It has garnered 66.2k views, numerous comments and likes.

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The comment section, one user says, “My mom free roaming in gta 5 😂 fun fact she stops at signals and waits till red lights turns green.” Another user says, “I wish my mum was cool like this.” Third user comments, “Maa khush hai bhai ❤️🙌 ps5 ka paisa wasool ho gya.”

Watch the video here: