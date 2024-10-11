Watch: Woman rides sports bike wearing wedding dress, Video goes viral

A video of a woman riding a sports bike has gone viral. You might be thinking what so special about it. The intresting thing about the video is that the woman is wearing a wedding outfit and heavy jewelley while riding the sports bike.

Wedding video has always grabbed attention of the social media users for their fun and joyful experiences. Now, this video has also gone viral with people admiring the girl’s courage while some have a different opinion.

The video shows a woman in an elegant red bridal outfit confidently riding a sports bike while grooving to a song. This has generated both admiration and discussion among viewers.

Posted on Instagram by user @__itz_tuba44, the video showcases a woman, whose identity as the bride is yet to be verified, skillfully riding through a busy highway in her elaborate bridal attire.

The striking visual of a bride on a powerful sports bike presents a bold contrast to traditional wedding norms, earning her accolades for both her courage and expertise. Despite the weight of her lehenga, she rides gracefully, drawing the attention of passing vehicles.

The clip features a car full of male spectators who enthusiastically cheer her on and give her thumbs-up. With more than 15 million views, the video has generated significant interest and sparked extensive online discussions.

While many applauded her bravery and skills, reactions varied, with some viewers questioning the appropriateness of her actions. One user remarked, “This is absolutely incredible! Who says you can’t have fun on your wedding day?” Another added, “Love it! A bride should always feel free and empowered, no matter the outfit!” However, not everyone shared the same enthusiasm; some voiced concerns, with one user asking, “Where is your helmet? Is this really safe? That dress looks too heavy for a bike ride.”