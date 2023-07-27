WATCH: Woman refuses to pay for 13-hour cab ride, Creates ruckus on road

In a recent incident, the video of a woman arguing with a cab driver has gone viral on the internet. The incident took place in Haryana’s Gurugram. The woman refused to pay for a 13-hour cab ride. If that was not all, she even started creating ruckus on the road.

The video opens up to show the lady shouting at a policeman, making allegations at him. The woman has been identified as Jyoti.

The driver, Irshad, said that she booked his cab via Ola App near Medanta Hospital on July 22, around 9PM. Allegedly, she made Irshad drive her to various parts of the city till 11 AM, next day. When the driver asked for a fare of Rs. 2000, she started shouting at him and created a scene on the road. Irshad claimed that when she asked for the fare, Jyoti threatened to falsely charge him of molestation.

The video where the woman refuses to pay for the cab ride was shot and shared on Twitter by Journalist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj. Jyoti was seen threatening her as well, when the latter questioned her about the whole incident. Take a look at the video here:

Scenes from Huda City Centre Gurgaon. This woman Jyoti hired cab by Irshad last night at 10pm & made him roam till 11am in morning. Refused to pay 2000. Poor man had to call Police. Look how she’s yelling even at cops. She has done this to other cab drivers too @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/RgkMDFp90x — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 23, 2023

Apparently, this was not the first time Jyoti was seen arguing with a cab driver for fare. It was revealed that whenever she took a cab, later argued with the driver and used to get away without paying the fare. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to share how concerning the whole incident was. While some people expressed their concern, some made sarcastic comments as well.