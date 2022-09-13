WATCH! Woman raises temperature with fantastic dance moves in viral video

Who does not like dancing? Not only is it a great exercise for the body, but it is also a great way to let loose and enjoy, be it alone or be it with friends. However, even though most of us enjoy dancing, not everyone is good enough, or even confident enough to show off their dancing skills to the entire world. Some people do possess this confidence, and their dance moves do not fail to stun the rest of the internet users. One such woman has managed to wow the netizens with her dance moves in a viral video.

The lady in question, Neelu Maurya has a YouTube channel with 1.04 million subscribers. The viral video being discussed has Neelu dancing on a terrace in a blue printed saree to the song “Mouj Jamane Main” sung by Renuka Panwar & Pradeep Panchal. The woman has won hearts with her dance moves in the viral video.

So far, the video has garnered more than 45 lakh views and over two thousand comments. People have reacted very positively towards this performance and have congratulated Neelu for a job well done.

The comments under the video say that it is an ‘outstanding performance’, and that she has danced really well. Apart from that, people have also congratulated her for getting one million subscribers.

Watch the original YouTube video here: