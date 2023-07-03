Watch: Woman proposes boyfriend at Kedarnath temple, video goes viral

In a heartwarming gesture, a woman went on her knees and proposed in front of Kedarnath temple to her partner. A video of the same has gone viral online, and netizens are in awe.

In the viral video, the couple can be seen adorned in yellow. In the beginning of the video, the girl can be seen asking for the ring, and suddenly she kneels down gracefully and extends the ring to her beloved boyfriend. Overwhelmed by the unexpected proposal, he experiences a flood of emotions and eventually breaks down in tears.

The whole series of incidents unfolded right in front of the Kedarnath temple.

The viral clip was shared by a Twitter user named Ravisutanjani, and he wrote, “One of the reasons why smartphones should be banned from all leading temples and shrines. Just a basic phone within 20 kms from the main temple eliminates unnecessary crowds. PS- I’m writing this from Kedarnath.”

One of the Reasons why Smartphones should be Banned from All Leading Temples & Shrines Just a Basic Phone within 20 KMs from the Main Temple, Eliminates Unnecessary Crowd PS – I’m writing this from Kedarnath 🛕 pic.twitter.com/FQVxMAUEFm — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) July 1, 2023

Soon, the video went viral on social media and sparked a debate among netizens on the internet. One user wrote, “I do not find anything wrong in this video. Rather it’s beautiful. – Marriages do take place in temples across India. – Absolutely fine if a couple takes marriage vows in the witness of Lord Shri Kedar himself. – The couple in the video seems to be appropriately dressed as should be in temple premises. – It is beautiful these days to see youth’s trust in the Hindu Devi Devtas.”

Another wrote, “attention seeking should never have been normalized.. I’m sure people are taking selfies with the deity too..”

A third user wrote, “Mandirs are abodes of Bhagwan Shri and spiritual places.These are not parks or tourist places. Such acts & Phones must be banned at all such places. There should be no such sacrileges or Beadbi. Why are Hindus not respecting their own Dharma? Degradation of the value system.”