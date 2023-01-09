Watch: Woman performs risky tricks while riding a bicycle, stuns netizens

On the internet, there are innumerable videos of people performing off risky feats. While some people can perform such feats naturally, others do so to satisfy their need for thrill. In light of it, one such video has surfaced on the internet showing a young woman performing perilous stunts. The woman in the video has been identified as Bushra can be seen riding a bicycle and skipping a rope.

The video opens with a woman across a scenic highway. However, the multi-tasking woman in the video can be seen, gracefully skipping a rope while riding a bicycle. Additionally, she was also wearing a shirt with the number 2023 placard on it.

The clip was shared as a post on Instagram by a user named iamsecretgirl023. She shared the post with a caption that read,”Charo taraf hai 2023 ke charche and skipping kaisi lagi.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the post has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, ”Make sure to be safe because it’s dangerous too.” Another commented, ” Very difficult but outstanding performance.” A third comment read, ”You could’ve been hurt badly.”