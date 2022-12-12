Watch: Woman performs baby shower for pregnant pet dog, netizens are happy

Pets become a part of our family the moment we bring them home. Some people even treat them as their own child and give them the same love, respect and comfort as they would give to a family member. With the same love in heart, a woman in threw a baby shower ceremony for her pregnant dog.

Shared on Instagram by Sujatha Bharathi, a proud ‘dog mommy’ to several pups, the clip shows the woman performing rituals of ‘godh bharai’ (Baby shower) for her pregnant beagle. She puts a chunni and garland over the doggo and applies tilak on its forehead. She then serves her a thali of food.

The woman also prepared special thalis for the guests – stray dogs outside her house. According to the caption in the video, Sujatha has posted a full video of the ‘rasam’ (ritual) on her YouTube page.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalinga TV (@kalingatv24x7)

So far, the original video has garnered more than 5 million views and tons of comments. Netizens are absolutely happy about Sujatha’s adorable gesture and they donned the comment section with praiseworthy reactions. One person wrote, ” Sweetest thing i hv ever seen. god bless you and your furbaby” and another commented, “Your thoughts and work are beyond imagination…as a paw parent I can understand your love for the cute ones. .keep going.”

Here’s how others reacted:

