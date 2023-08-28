WATCH: Woman owns internet with her sensual moves on ‘Aa re Pritam Pyaare’

In today’s wild world of social media, dancing has taken the spotlight, and guess who’s grabbing all the attention? It’s none other than Tanya Chaudhari, the overnight sensation with killer dance moves on Instagram!

In this viral video, Tanya is grooving to the Bollywood song ‘Aa Re Pritam Pyaare’ from the movie “Rowdy Rathore”. But hold on, she’s not just dancing; she’s owning it with some seriously sizzling moves! Her dance is on point, and she’s rocking an outfit that perfectly matches the lively Bollywood rhythm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Chaudhari (@officialtanyachaudhari)

The internet is going bonkers since it was shared on August 23. Since then, the video has gained more than 1 lakh likes and 2 million views on Instagram. People can’t stop praising her talent, and they’re sharing the video like there’s no tomorrow. This viral sensation isn’t just about Tanya’s dance moves; it’s also a crazy example of how the digital age can turn someone into a superstar in the blink of an eye!

A commenter wrote, “This dance is a seamless masterpiece deserving of wider recognition.” Another enthusiastic viewer added, “Tanya’s graceful and fluid dance moves have gained a newfound admirer in me.” A third commenter wrote, “The harmonious fusion of her performance and the captivating song is a true delight that resonates with the audience.”