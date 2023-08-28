Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

WATCH: Woman owns internet with her sensual moves on ‘Aa re Pritam Pyaare’

In this viral video, Tanya is grooving to the Bollywood song 'Aa Re Pritam Pyaare' from the movie "Rowdy Rathore".

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Woman dancing to aa re pritam pyaare
Image Credit: Instagram/ @officialtanyachaudhari

In today’s wild world of social media, dancing has taken the spotlight, and guess who’s grabbing all the attention? It’s none other than Tanya Chaudhari, the overnight sensation with killer dance moves on Instagram!

In this viral video, Tanya is grooving to the Bollywood song ‘Aa Re Pritam Pyaare’ from the movie “Rowdy Rathore”. But hold on, she’s not just dancing; she’s owning it with some seriously sizzling moves! Her dance is on point, and she’s rocking an outfit that perfectly matches the lively Bollywood rhythm.

The internet is going bonkers since it was shared on August 23. Since then, the video has gained more than 1 lakh likes and 2 million views on Instagram. People can’t stop praising her talent, and they’re sharing the video like there’s no tomorrow. This viral sensation isn’t just about Tanya’s dance moves; it’s also a crazy example of how the digital age can turn someone into a superstar in the blink of an eye!

A commenter wrote, “This dance is a seamless masterpiece deserving of wider recognition.” Another enthusiastic viewer added, “Tanya’s graceful and fluid dance moves have gained a newfound admirer in me.” A third commenter wrote, “The harmonious fusion of her performance and the captivating song is a true delight that resonates with the audience.”

You might also like

IndiGo passengers erupt in cheers as pilot announces Chandrayaan-3’s Moon…

Viral video: US Reporter surprises News Anchor girlfriend with Live TV proposal,…

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s gym photo with long hair sparks speculation of retirement

Man who dies for 7 minutes narrates experience after death

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans