Watch: Woman hugs son as he becomes Indian fauji

A heartwarming video has been captured and shared on social media which shows a man entering a room and his mother is sitting there, he then takes out his letter that reads his entrance in the Indian Army, The Border Security Force (BSF).

In the video at least four people can be seen including the user, one is mother of the man and the others are most likely to be his father and her dadi (paternal grandmother). They all look very excited after looking at the letter and the mother hugs him tightly with a big smile on her face after she gets this good news.

The video is uploaded by ‘thorprem_saipallavi’ and is captioned as, “my mom worked as a daily wage of 500 and she sells fish on road our relatives are even not gave 100 rupees when we are in low phase now totally changed I became indian fauji (BSF) and my earnings are more than there entire family earnings never ever understimate a man who raised by a mother.”

The video has garnered 511k views, 28.4k likes and numerous comments, in which people have congratulated the man and have also wrote that this is the life changing moment for their entire family. One user writes, “Congratulations bro, hard work never fails you are proven. Always take care parents bro. May god bless you 😍😍.” Another says, “Salute 🫡 to your mom.” Third user comments, “Well done bhai……have a healthy, successful and happy life…..”

Watch the video here:

