Watch: Woman does ‘Diwali ki safai’ in the most dangerous way, Internet reacts

Diwali is around the corner and people have already started cleaning their houses for the festival of lights. Cleaning and decorating the space aka ‘Diwali ki safai’ is a mandatory ritual for every Indian house during this time of the year. Meanwhile, the Internet is flooded with memes about this annual task, and everyone can relate to this and laugh at them strongly. Amid this, a video of a woman dangerously cleaning the windows of a house has surfaced online and has left the Internet in splits.

Shared on Twitter by Sagar, the clip shows a woman standing outside of a window on a ledge as she wipes it clean. It is to be noted that the house is not on the ground floor. The woman’s dangerous attempt to keep her house clean has netizens concerned about her safety.

The caption in the post read, “Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe (If goddess Laxmi won’t come to their house, then where else).”

So far, the video has garnered more than 1.5 million views and tons of comments. While some joked about how seriously the woman takes her cleaning, others commented about how the stunt could lead to a fatal accident.

