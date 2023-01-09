Watch: Woman dances and swings in empty metro coach, but Netizens are not happy

A young video creator, Aparna Devyal, took to her Instagram to share a video of her enjoying at an empty metro coach on December 25. In the clip, she can be seen swinging while holding on to the handrails and then dancing barefoot on the seat. While her friend recorded her antics, she can be seen blowing kisses to the camera in what seemed like an empty metro coach.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOKO 🎬 (@aparna_devyal)

So far, the clip has received more than 433k views and a ton of comments. “When kids are in the metro,” commented a user and another person wrote, “Metro administration should take strict action against her.”

A third comment read, “Let’s not make such things viral …. imagine people copying her thinking it’s a trend.”

