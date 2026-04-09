Watch: Wildest workplace reward ever! Company gifts 12 Audi A4 cars to it’s employees

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Awarding employees with bonus is now an old trend, now-a-days, companies are opting for high-value incentives such as luxury cars or tangible assets. The latest to join the trend of gifting employees with high-end cars is a Chennai-based company called Refex group.

The Chennai-based company has awarded 12 Audi A4 cars to it’s long-serving and high-performing employees instead of the usual bonuses. The video of the gift ceremony has gone viral on the internet with people applauding the company’s efforts on recognizing people’s hard work some and called out the employees lucky.

The video has been shared by Unseen Chennai on Instagram, went viral on social media.

The visuals show a lineup of Audi A4 cars given to employees as part of the initiative. The company stated that the cars were not limited to senior executives but were awarded to employees who have been part of its journey over time.

The initiative, termed “Wheel of Achievement,” is aimed at recognising long-term contribution and commitment.The visuals from the event show a fleet of identical Audi A4 sedans lined up, suggesting that all recipients were given the same model. The use of identical vehicles indicates a structured reward programme, and the move has prompted discussions around the use of high-value incentives in employee recognition.

Watch the video here:

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen Chennai (@unseenchennai)

Talking about the Audi A4, the entry-level luxury sedan is offered in four variants – Premium, Premium Plus, Signature and Technology priced between Rs 47 – Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features-wise, the Audi A4 gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, Park Assist, and a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster and more.

The A4 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The A4 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 241 kmph.