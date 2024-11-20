WATCH: Wife catches sarpanch husband with girlfriend, confrontation video goes viral

Ujjain: In a dramatic case of domestic in-law feud, a sarpanch from Neemuch district was caught by his wife red-handed with his girlfriend outside a hotel in Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh. Sarpanch Jitendra Mali had traveled 210 kilometres from his native town to be with a female friend, unaware that his wife was tracing his movements.

Suspecting her husband’s affair with another unknown woman, the wife started a close observation on his phone calls, which revealed his presence at the hotel with another woman. She quickly drove to Ujjain and sat outside the hotel. When Mali emerged, followed by his companion, the wife struck back on them.

The wife was accompanied by her family who intercepted the pair leading to a fierce argument where the companion questioned who the wife was. Where She shot back, “I’ll tell you who I am at the police station.” Her family members recorded the scene, and the footage quickly spread through social media like wildfire.

Mali’s history of turmoil in relationships has seen red flags. He was married and was divorced over two decades ago. He later married another woman, with whom he has four children. At present, she files complaints against him for mental harassment, as he wants another marriage and treats her accordingly, which she says is inappropriate to her position as an anganwadi worker.

Local police officer Narendra Yadav confirmed that there has been no formal complaint, but “if the wife wants to file a complaint, it will be filed and action will be taken.”

WATCH the viral video here: