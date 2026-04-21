Watch: What woman buys in Rs 100 from London grocery store?

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A video shows a woman doing challenge in which she says lets see what is the value of Rs 100 in London and how many things we can buy from it.

She begins searching for the products and checking the prices of the products to see what she can get from the grocery store. In the video she says, even a cheese sandwich, oreo biscuit, or a water bottle cannot be brought with this amount.

And the end she had to buy carrots at Rs 75 as that was the only thing at such a cheap cost in the London grocery store. “She says the only thing that I can take home from here is Carrots”

The video is uploaded by veggiewander and is captioned as “Let’s find out the value of 100₹ in London.. so is it expensive or not?”

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The video has garnered 4.3 million views, 58.6 thousand likes and 1.1k comments. In the comment section one user says, “No need to live over here come to India you can buy all this in 100₹😂” Another says, “Modi be like : AI hai AI , American Indian 😂😂” Third user says, “Akhir kaam ka hi saman mil hi Gaya 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gagan & Arun (@veggiewander)