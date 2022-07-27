Watch what happens when small child tries to catch King Cobra

Several videos related to snakes are shared on different social media platforms. Most of such videos are either of cobras or King Cobras, which are not only very dangerous but also poisonous. A person has a very slim chance of survival if bitten by these snakes.

One such video of King Cobra has been shared by the Twitter handle named @awituchuz. This video is making people very scary.

In this video, a small child is seen playing with a King Cobra, which is crawling near it. The baby touches the dangerous snake many times and also tries to catch it.

The King Cobra also takes out its hood which gives a sense that it is about to bite the child when it moves its hand.

While the child is seen having fun with the King Cobra, anyone and everyone watching the video is getting extremely scared and terrified.

Watch the video here: