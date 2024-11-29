Watch: wedding celebration ends up in flames as car loaded with firecrackers catches fire

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking turn of event, a car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur after a man was shooting firecrackers through its sunroof during a wedding procession. In the scary video, a man can be seen coming out of a car’s sunroof and firing rocket into the air.

The air is filled with smoke and thunderous booms of the crackers as the man continues pointing the hand upwards and continues rapid shootings of the rockets coming from the flowers-adorned car.

Suddenly, the gun through which he is seen launching the crackers catches fire and the crackers explode in his hand. As he drops inside the car, the crackers continue to go off inside the vehicle which is quickly filled with fire and smoke.

The car’s doors swing open, and two panicked men sprint out to safety as bystanders rush to assist those still trapped inside. As they attempt to open the door further, a flurry of crackers bursts out, exploding violently on the road.

It is reported that the groom’s procession had started leaving for Dehradun at night when this dangerous turn of celebration happened.

Two men were injured in the incident and received treatment after the car caught fire. The vehicle was burnt down in the fire and was later seized by the police. A fine has been imposed on the accused.

Reports indicate that the car was packed with boxes of firecrackers which exploded after one of the rockets shot by the man fell inside the car.

The video has gone viral on social media after being shared on X by an account named, @HateDetectors. Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Uncultured, uncivilized and rudimentary”

Another user commented, “Very nice, this is a lesson to all irresponsible firecracker burners.”

A third user wrote, “They should be fined by traffic police.”

WATCH the viral video here: