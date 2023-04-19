Watch: Waitress fights off aggressive customers at restaurant, leave netizens amazed

A waitress fights off aggressive customers at a restaurant after they tried to misbehave with her. A clip of the same has gone crazy viral online, and it is too good to miss.

Shared on Twitter by a page named CCTV Idiots, the now-viral video displays the woman’s martial arts skills, and needless to say, the Internet is quite impressed by it.

The short clip begins with the waitress serving a table with two men. All of a sudden, one of them can be seen getting up and grabbing her arms. Not accepting the harassment, she immediately pushed the man back. But, he came back to hit her. However, before he could do so, the woman pushed the man even harder and started punching him in self-defense.

Meanwhile, the other man tried to beat her, and she kicked him too. He then retaliated by throwing a chair at her. The waitress caught the chair and violently kicked the man.

“Female Bruce Lee,” reads the caption of the post.

The video is no less than a movie scene.

Take a look:

Female Bruce Lee 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/Fg3Ben0IpQ — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 15, 2023

So far, the post has garnered more than 1.3 million views and tons of reactions. Twitter users applauded the courage of the woman in the comments section. However, some people also claimed that the clip was staged.

“Hahaha she gave them a few tips!!!” wrote one user, and another person comments, “GIRLLL YESS.”

A third person commented, “Looks pretty fake to me” and a fourth commented, “That’s how movies go, faked her death so she can have a peaceful life then the troubles find her.”