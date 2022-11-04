Watch: Volunteers rescue puppy from demolished building in Ukraine, video melts hearts

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for quite some time now. It has been in the headlines ever since it started. The death and destruction following the start of the war is causing distress to people all around the world. The sad thing is that it is not just people who are being affected by this war. Many innocent animals are falling prey to this devastation as well. However, volunteers are working day-in and day-out to help not just the civilians, but also the innocent animals caught in this crossfire. One such video is now doing rounds over the internet where a puppy stuck in the basement of a destroyed basement is being rescued by these volunteers.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Antono Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affair of Ukraine. The rescue starts with some volunteers going into a ruined building. They hear the howling of a puppy from somewhere within the building. Upon searching, they find a puppy in the basement. To make things worse, there was a can stuck on the animal’s head. There were more puppies roaming around the building that were probably the stranded animal’s siblings.

When the volunteers climbed down into the basement and called out to the young animal, it willingly came towards them. After calming it down a bit, one of them slowly eased the can off of its head. Following that, the pup was let go, and it ran to its mother and siblings who were patiently waiting outside.

Watch the heartwarming video of the volunteers rescuing the puppy in Ukraine:

There are so many animals in Bakhmut who have lost their homes. Volunteers are trying to bring food for them but it’s very dangerous. This puppy is lucky, our Defender got him out of the hole. 📹- martinov.roman/ TikTok pic.twitter.com/s5YIjy2qPe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 2, 2022

Twitter users have showered praise upon the volunteers for the wholesome work that they have been doing. They have been shining bright like a ray of hope amidst the seemingly endless despair of the war torn country.