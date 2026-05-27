Watch: Virat Kohli hugs Anushka Sharma as RCB enters IPL 2026 final

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When Virat Kohli rushes to hug Anushka Sharma after RCB reached the IPL 2026 final the video melts many hearts. A video from the stadium of Virat going straight to hug Anushka after the team qualified for the final have gone viral all over the social media.

The video is shared by ‘mohitskaushal’ on Instagram with over 9 million views and 787 k likes.

As it is clearly seen from the video Virat seemed very excited as well as emotional after the magnificent win and went directly to Anushka in the stands and picked her up for a passionate hug while the crowds all around cheered the team as well as the couple and they both gave a sweet smile and were seemed to speak to each other a lot in the particular emotional frame.

One user wrote that “They are the most lovable thing on the cricket field,” with many also adding that Anushka has always been Virat’s best support system through the ups and downs of the cricketers career and many others joined in to support the opinion.

The video clip has been widely shared over all the fan page over and again and many complimented them over their relationship. Fans love seeing “Virushka” together in all the moments be it on the ground or off the field.

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Meanwhile, with the royal challengers birmingham team winning and qualifying for the IPL 2026 final it’s even more excitement that the fans would be having after their win and would be hoping that the team lifts the trophy this season.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Kaushal (@mohitskaushal)