Watch viral video: Youth carries crocodile on lap in scooter

Gujarat is currently dealing with flood situation as many districts around the states have remained submerged in water due to continous heavy rainfall for the past few days. Amid the flood situation, many bizzre incidents and accidents are being reported from the region. Mainly, the sightings of crocodiles have become a common scene in the area.

Meanwhile, a video of two Indian Medical Association (IMA) volunteers transporting a crocodile on a scooter has become viral on the internet.

The incessant rains has filled the Vishwamitri River, which houses many crocodiles. Due to this, the crocodiles have started to wander into the crowded areas in Vadodara. This has caused a headace for the forest department officials and NGOs as they continue to rescue these reptile from harming others and being injured by angry people.

The viral video was shared by @gharkekalesh on X platform, which was earlier called Twitter. The video was captioned, “Two young men took a crocodile found in Vishwamitra river in Vadodara to the forest department office on a scooter.”

The video shows a IMA volunteer sitting on the pillion seat while holding a crocodile with its mouth taped, on a busy road in Vadodara. The video has received a wide variety pf reaction from the internet users. While some people hailed the volunteers, some made a joke out of the incident.

A user commented, “Kudos to those kind and Sensitive Guys. When you witness something like That, your Faith in the existence of Humanity gets Restored.” Another user commented, “They’re handling it so casually, seems like it’s their pet. I wanna be this brave!”

“Here’s a wild idea though, hear me out – put it back in the river,” a third user said.

Another users jokingly said, ” This is absolutely wrong, how can a crocodile ride without a helmet?” And crocodile seems so calm and enjoying the ride, commented a user.

In another video, four crocodiles were seen swimming through the Vishwamitri river with one carrying a prey in its mouth.

In the last four days, at least 25 crocodiles have been rescued from different locations in Vadodara city. Among them, a man-eater crocodile, which had been confined in Sayajibaug Zoo since 2020 after killing a 54-year-old woman, was recaptured after it escaped its enclosure.